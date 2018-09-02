U2 cancels Berlin show after Bono loses his voice
After the first few songs Bono appeared to have a problem with his voice; several times, the 58-year-old stopped singing to drink from a thermos flask.
Berlin, Germany - Irish rock group U2 was forced to cut short a concert in Berlin before thousands of fans after performing only a few songs when lead singer Bono lost his voice.
"We're so sorry for tonight's cancellation," the group said in a statement on its website about the Saturday night show.
"Bono was in great form and great voice prior to the show and we were all looking forward to the second night in Berlin, but after a few songs, he suffered a complete loss of voice."
"We don't know what has happened and we're taking medical advice."
It was the second and last concert by the group in the German capital as part of its "Experience + Innocence" tour.
After the first few songs Bono appeared to have a problem with his voice. Several times, the 58-year-old stopped singing to drink from a thermos flask.
He finally announced that he could no longer continue.
The audience will be able to return for another U2 concert at a future date.
"As always, we appreciate our audience's understanding and all our fans' support in Berlin and those who travelled from afar. We will update you very soon," the statement said.
At the first Berlin show on Friday, Bono condemned the recent far-right violence in the German city of Chemnitz.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologises for 'groping' Grande
-
[WATCH] Pass the tissues: Nike's Serena Williams ad has everybody all teary
-
Gladys Knight clarifies pancreatic cancer confusion
-
Paul McCartney: I won't retire
-
[GALLERY] Bloomin' brilliant: Spring flowers brighten up the West Coast
-
[WATCH LIVE] Aretha 'Queen of Soul' Franklin's funeral service
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.