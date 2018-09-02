Trio nabbed for hijacking Yeoville building
It's understood the suspects were originally tenants of Doreen Court when they stopped paying rent to the landlord in 2008.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg says three suspects have been arrested for allegedly hijacking a building in Yeoville for almost a decade.
They then allegedly began subletting the property to individuals and illegally collecting rent from the subtenants without permission from the owner.
Spokesperson Lucky Sindane said: “The suspects will be appearing in the Hillbrow Magistrates Court tomorrow where they will be charged with fraud...”
