Trio nabbed for hijacking Yeoville building

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 10°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
Go

Trio nabbed for hijacking Yeoville building

It's understood the suspects were originally tenants of Doreen Court when they stopped paying rent to the landlord in 2008.

Picture: freeimages.com
Picture: freeimages.com
36 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg says three suspects have been arrested for allegedly hijacking a building in Yeoville for almost a decade.

It's understood the suspects were originally tenants of Doreen Court when they stopped paying rent to the landlord in 2008.

They then allegedly began subletting the property to individuals and illegally collecting rent from the subtenants without permission from the owner.

Spokesperson Lucky Sindane said: “The suspects will be appearing in the Hillbrow Magistrates Court tomorrow where they will be charged with fraud...”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA