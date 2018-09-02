Trio nabbed for hijacking Yeoville building

It's understood the suspects were originally tenants of Doreen Court when they stopped paying rent to the landlord in 2008.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg says three suspects have been arrested for allegedly hijacking a building in Yeoville for almost a decade.

It's understood the suspects were originally tenants of Doreen Court when they stopped paying rent to the landlord in 2008.

They then allegedly began subletting the property to individuals and illegally collecting rent from the subtenants without permission from the owner.

Spokesperson Lucky Sindane said: “The suspects will be appearing in the Hillbrow Magistrates Court tomorrow where they will be charged with fraud...”