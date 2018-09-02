Study: 30% of women, 18% of men fell victim to unwanted sexual advances at work

This is according to a study which looked at 1,000 urban living South Africans conducted by online and mobile market research agency Columinate.

JOHANNESBURG - A research study has found that in South African corporate spaces, 30% of women and 18% of men have reported having been victims of unwanted sexual advances in the workplace.

The agency has also found through its research that 26% of women report that a boss or superior is the source of their harassment.

The survey suggests workspaces need to have clearer channels for staff to report cases.

Marketing Manager at Columinate Elna Pretorius says these are disappointing statistics.

“I think its basically something that needs to be looked at. When we asked people whether there is a proper policy in place at the companies is they are working at, 51% said there isn’t. So, it’s not to say the company doesn’t have one, maybe they are not aware of it [because] it’s not something people are talking about as much as they should.”