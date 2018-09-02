Sammy Claasen accuses ANC WC of failing to address racism claims

Sammy Claasen has accused the party's provincial acting chairperson Khaya Magaxa of making racially inclined statements at the ANC's recent West Coast regional conference.

CAPE TOWN - An African National Congress (ANC) councillor in the West Coast says he will take further action against members of the party, accusing the organisation of failing to look into claims of racialism.

Sammy Claasen has accused the party's provincial acting chairperson Khaya Magaxa of making racially inclined statements at the ANC's recent West Coast regional conference.

But the party in the province says it rejects these accusations and has thrown its support behind Magaxa.

Claasen says he stands by his comments that the party's acting provincial leader made racial remarks at the conference.

“He said the DA (Democratic Alliance), the EFF (Economic Freedom Fighters) and the Khoisan are dogs”

He has also complained about statements by an ANC councillor from Saldanha Bay.

“That guy Siyabulela Mafenuka, an ANC councillor, confronted me and Mark Marnell and told us straight to our faces that Khoisan coloured people are not welcome at ANC conferences. I’ve laid those complaints.”

Claasen says he has witnesses to prove the utterances were made.

The ANC in the province rejects the claims and accuses Claasen of trying to bring the party into disrepute.

ANC member Khaya Magaxa calls Coloured and Khoisan people dogs.

Your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/jy9VDcIZbj — PRINS TYRONE (@TyronePrinsSA) August 31, 2018

The leader of ANC in my province, Khaya Magaxa has just described white South Africans as "animals" & coloured South Africans as "dogs"



The same ANC that burnt 1000s of innocent people to death in the 90's. I'm shocked the terrorists would act like thishttps://t.co/4vHYbievUe — Rational Gent 🇿🇦 (@RationalGent1) September 1, 2018

DA statement on Magaxa calling Coloured and Khoisan people dogs: “ANC WC remains a racist and divisive organisation” https://t.co/UdUy2lDeuc — Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) August 31, 2018