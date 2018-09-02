Popular Topics
Sammy Claasen accuses ANC WC of failing to address racism claims

Sammy Claasen has accused the party's provincial acting chairperson Khaya Magaxa of making racially inclined statements at the ANC's recent West Coast regional conference.

FILE: A YouTube screengrab of ANC provincial acting chairperson Khaya Magaxa.
FILE: A YouTube screengrab of ANC provincial acting chairperson Khaya Magaxa.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - An African National Congress (ANC) councillor in the West Coast says he will take further action against members of the party, accusing the organisation of failing to look into claims of racialism.

Sammy Claasen has accused the party's provincial acting chairperson Khaya Magaxa of making racially inclined statements at the ANC's recent West Coast regional conference.

But the party in the province says it rejects these accusations and has thrown its support behind Magaxa.

Claasen says he stands by his comments that the party's acting provincial leader made racial remarks at the conference.

“He said the DA (Democratic Alliance), the EFF (Economic Freedom Fighters) and the Khoisan are dogs”

He has also complained about statements by an ANC councillor from Saldanha Bay.

“That guy Siyabulela Mafenuka, an ANC councillor, confronted me and Mark Marnell and told us straight to our faces that Khoisan coloured people are not welcome at ANC conferences. I’ve laid those complaints.”

Claasen says he has witnesses to prove the utterances were made.

The ANC in the province rejects the claims and accuses Claasen of trying to bring the party into disrepute.

