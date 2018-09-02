Robin Wright: Kevin Spacey deserves second chance

Wright has said that she believes all human beings, including Spacey, deserve a second chance.

LONDON - Kevin Spacey's former co-star Robin Wright thinks the actor should be given the chance to reform, following his sexual assault scandal.

The 58-year-old disgraced actor is facing several accusations that he sexually assaulted men including actor Anthony Rapp - who claimed the star made unwanted advances on him when he was just 14-years-old - and the allegations caused the star to be removed from Netflix drama House of Cards, which Wright also stars in.

And now, Wright has said that she believes all human beings, including Spacey, deserve a second chance, provided they can show growth from the result of their actions.

When asked if Spacey should be offered a career reprieve, 52-year-old said: "I don't know how to comment on that, I really don't... I believe every human being has the ability to reform. Has the ability to reform. In that sense, second chances, or whatever you are going to call it - absolutely, I believe in that. It's called growth."

House of Cards is gearing up to air its final season on streaming site Netflix, and Wright admits the show was almost cancelled completely following the allegations against Spacey, because of the climate at the time where other stars - including the likes of Harvey Weinstein - were being accused of sexual misconduct.

Speaking to Net-A-Porter's Edit magazine, Wright said: "[It came] very, very close [to being axed]. Because of the climate at that time. The air was thick, you know. Harvey Weinstein... People were [saying], 'We have to shut everything down or otherwise it will look like we are glorifying and honoring this thing that's dirty.'"

Last month, it was reported Spacey was facing a new allegation of sexual assault, which was being investigated by LA County District Attorney's Office.

The accusation follows three new allegations of sexual harassment that were filed in London in July, and brings the total number of men who have made claims again Spacey over 30.