Roads leaving Moria congested as ZCC congregants return from pilgrimage

Millions of worshippers gathered over the weekend with traffic volumes increasing due to roadworks in the area.

Millions of worshippers gathered at Zion City Moria in Limpopo over the weekend with traffic volumes increasing due to roadworks in the area. Picture: Twitter/ @_ArriveAlive
Millions of worshippers gathered at Zion City Moria in Limpopo over the weekend with traffic volumes increasing due to roadworks in the area. Picture: Twitter/ @_ArriveAlive
10 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Traffic is heavily congested on roads leaving Moria in Limpopo as members of the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) return from their yearend worship ceremonies at the church headquarters.

Millions of worshippers gathered over the weekend with traffic volumes increasing due to roadworks in the area.

Crashes have almost halved this year with accidents down to 20 from 37 last year. Road deaths have also decreased from 19 in 2017 to 9 this year.

The Limpopo Traffic Department's Matome Moremi-Tauyatswala says police are monitoring the roads.

“The traffic flow from Moria on the R71 joining the R101 and N1 is hectic but our traffic officers are on standby and trying to assist.”

