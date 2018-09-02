Ramaphosa’s visit to China labelled ‘positive’ for SA job creation

International relation's expert Brooks Spector says the relationship between South Africa and China is growing.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit to China has been described as a positive move that could result in job creation in South Africa.

Ramaphosa arrived in China on Saturday for the China-Africa Cooperation Summit; his first visit to the country as state president.

The aim of the visit to strengthen bilateral relations and economic ties between the two nations.

International relation's expert Brooks Spector says the relationship between South Africa and China is growing.

“[Ramaphosa is basically saying to China] Please come and find good places to invest your money or bring your money to us for the purpose of our development… we really have to up our game on job creation - so there’s a domestic component here of course.”

President Ramaphosa will leverage this visit to step up South Africa's drive to attract investment into the South African economy to stimulate inclusive growth and create employment. #SAinChina pic.twitter.com/YHlCaai59f — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) September 2, 2018

President Cyril Ramaphosa engages with South African business leaders at a business breakfast in Beijing , the People's Republic of China , ahead of the state visit and the Forum of China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). #SAinChina pic.twitter.com/n1La8yNFlB — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) September 2, 2018

'SA OPEN FOR BUSINESS'

Addressing a business breakfast in Beijing earlier on Sunday, Ramaphosa said his government's commitment to fighting corruption and addressing economic challenges is proof that South Africa is open for business.

Ramaphosa mentioned a number of challenges facing his administration.

“One of the key issues that faced us was the issue of policy certainties. The other issue that happened there was the issue of corruption.”

He said all these were being addressed to make ensure a safe climate for investment in South Africa.

“Policy certainty which many possible investors wanted clarity on, we’re working through that, we’re moving ahead to root out corruption.”

The president said he is there to send a clear message that South Africa is open for business.

Later on Sunday, he will be hosted by his Chinese Counterpart President Xi Jinping.