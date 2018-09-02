Ramaphosa hopes China visit will add impetus to SA-China relations

The president says he attaches a lot of importance to his first visit to China.

BEIJING - President Cyril Ramaphosa says he hopes his first state visit to China will consolidate the country’s relationship with his government.

The president was speaking during a bilateral meeting between him and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

He was joined by several of his cabinet ministers.

Ramaphosa says he attaches a lot of importance to his first visit to China.

“Our coming here for us is a consolidation of that relationship between China and South Africa. We believe this state visit will add further impetus to our bilateral relations.”

He says when Xi Jinping visited South Africa two months ago they spoke about the need to strengthen high-level exchanges, deepen mutual trust, and increase exchanges between government, legislative bodies on how they can cooperate.

On Monday, Ramaphosa will co-chair the Forum on China Africa Cooperation.