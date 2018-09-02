Popular Topics
Ramaphosa blasts those sending wrong message on land policy

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the policy is important for the stability of SA and many are realising that 'original sin' must be healed through a viable solution.

President Cyril Ramaphosa engages with South African business leaders at a business breakfast in Beijing ahead of the state visit and the Forum of China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). Picture: GCIS.
President Cyril Ramaphosa engages with South African business leaders at a business breakfast in Beijing ahead of the state visit and the Forum of China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). Picture: GCIS.
7 minutes ago

BEIJING - President Cyril Ramaphosa has used a business breakfast meeting in China to address his government’s land reform plan, saying the fear around the planned expropriation of land without compensation policy is subsiding.

Ramaphosa is on a state visit to China; his first as state president.

He will also attend and co-chair the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation which starts on Monday.

The debate around the African National Congress’ (ANC) policy to expropriate land without compensation has been a heated, one not only in South Africa but abroad as well, with some countries like the US and Australia taking positions on the matter.

Ramaphosa says there are people that have been spreading the wrong message about the reform policy.

“And the fear that had been propagated around the country subsided and many people are beginning to realise, and have realised, that it is an important issue that needs to be addressed if we want to have a stable South Africa.”

He says the policy is important for the stability of the country.

The president says many South Africans are realising that “original sin” must be healed through a viable solution.

