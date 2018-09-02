Ramaphosa assures China SA is open for business, fighting corruption

says all challenges are being addressed to make ensure a safe climate for investment in South Africa.

BEIJING - President Cyril Ramaphosa says his government's commitment to fighting corruption and addressing economic challenges is proof that South Africa is open for business.

The president was addressing a business breakfast in Beijing, China, during his first state visit in his capacity as president.

Ramaphosa has mentioned a number of challenges facing his administration.

“One of the key issues that faced us was the issue of policy certainties. The other issue that happened there was the issue of corruption.”

He says all these are being addressed to make ensure a safe climate for investment in South Africa.

“Policy certainty which many possible investors wanted clarity on, we’re working through that, we’re moving ahead to root out corruption.”

The president says he is here to send a clear message that South Africa is open for business.

Later on Sunday, he will be hosted by his Chinese Counterpart President Xi Jinping.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived for Beijing China for his state visit. pic.twitter.com/I2mn41DF2x — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 1, 2018

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife Tshepo Motsepe arriving in Beijing-China. pic.twitter.com/ybfEImxBZg — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 1, 2018

President Cyril Ramaphosa attending a business breakfast in Beijing with business leaders. Nhlanhla nene gives welcome address. Former President Kgalema Motlanthe is here. Investor Envoy Trevor Manuel also here. ##ChinaStateVisit pic.twitter.com/Cp4Lk8fx8m — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 2, 2018