Ramaphosa assures China SA is open for business, fighting corruption
says all challenges are being addressed to make ensure a safe climate for investment in South Africa.
BEIJING - President Cyril Ramaphosa says his government's commitment to fighting corruption and addressing economic challenges is proof that South Africa is open for business.
The president was addressing a business breakfast in Beijing, China, during his first state visit in his capacity as president.
Ramaphosa has mentioned a number of challenges facing his administration.
“One of the key issues that faced us was the issue of policy certainties. The other issue that happened there was the issue of corruption.”
He says all these are being addressed to make ensure a safe climate for investment in South Africa.
“Policy certainty which many possible investors wanted clarity on, we’re working through that, we’re moving ahead to root out corruption.”
The president says he is here to send a clear message that South Africa is open for business.
Later on Sunday, he will be hosted by his Chinese Counterpart President Xi Jinping.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived for Beijing China for his state visit. pic.twitter.com/I2mn41DF2x— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 1, 2018
President Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife Tshepo Motsepe arriving in Beijing-China. pic.twitter.com/ybfEImxBZg— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 1, 2018
President Cyril Ramaphosa attending a business breakfast in Beijing with business leaders. Nhlanhla nene gives welcome address. Former President Kgalema Motlanthe is here. Investor Envoy Trevor Manuel also here. ##ChinaStateVisit pic.twitter.com/Cp4Lk8fx8m— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 2, 2018
#ChinaStateVisit President Cyril Ramaphosa now makes his address. Welcomes everyone, including his governmnet’s investor envoys. CM pic.twitter.com/MA0k9lcxJt— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 2, 2018
Popular in Business
-
Untu: Concerning Prasa incidents not reported to Railway Safety Regulator
-
Zondo Commission finalising list of people to appear before the inquiry
-
Morning Brief: Maimane to reach out to EFF; Fuel price woes; & JZ, the hooker?
-
Cwele: Govt working to urgently improve Post Office infrastructure
-
Geoffrey Qhena’s departure from IDC allows ‘new talent’ to take over
-
Davis, Moyane ‘fall out meant no co-operation from Sars'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.