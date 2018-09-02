Police still keeping an eye on Soweto after violent clashes
More than 27 suspects were arrested during last week's violence in Soweto which saw large groups of residents looting shops belonging to foreign nationals.
JOHANNESBURG - Police have been deployed to several areas not just in Soweto but throughout Gauteng to deal with any violence or criminal activities.
Several of those arrested appeared at the Protea Magistrates Court on Friday.
Police say some of the goods which were stolen have been recovered.
The police's Lungelo Dlamini said: “We’re appealing to the members of the community that if they are not satisfied with some of the foreign-owned shops selling expired goods, they’ve got authority that they must conduct but they must not take the law into their own hands.”
WATCH: White City violence: 27 arrested
ROSEBANK SHOOTING
Meanwhile, Dlamini says police are still searching for suspects involved in a shooting in Rosebank on Friday which left a security guard dead.
“We are busy following several leads after the shooting in Rosebank but up to so far, no one has been arrested. We have alerted several hospitals that if anybody comes with a gunshot wound, they must alert the police because of the suspects was wounded.”
The guard was shot while responding to a robbery on Baker Street outside the Standard Bank building.
One suspect was shot and wounded but managed to escape with three accomplices.
