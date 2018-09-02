Pikitup: Service disruptions expected around Joburg & Soweto this week
Affected areas include Diepkloof, Orlando, Orlando West, Dube, Meadowlands, and Orange Farm.
JOHANNESBURG - Pikitup has warned there might be more problems with rubbish collection around Johannesburg and Soweto this week.
Affected areas include Diepkloof, Orlando, Orlando West, Dube, Meadowlands, and Orange Farm.
The waste removal company says it's happy that services have resumed in Waterval, Victory Park, and Emmarentia.
Four Pikitup depots were shut down early last week when job seeking residents torched and stoned a truck in Diepkloof.
Pikitup's Muzi Mkhwanazi said: “As soon as the situation comes down we will be able to conduct services for the residents. However, I’m happy to announce that in Waterval… services are continuing today.”
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa’s visit to China labelled ‘positive’ for SA job creation
-
Ramaphosa blasts those sending wrong message on land policy
-
Police still keeping an eye on Soweto after violent clashes
-
White workers at Sasol to strike on Monday over black share scheme
-
Trio nabbed for hijacking Yeoville building
-
Are there racial tensions in ANC WC?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.