Pikitup: Service disruptions expected around Joburg & Soweto this week

JOHANNESBURG - Pikitup has warned there might be more problems with rubbish collection around Johannesburg and Soweto this week.

Affected areas include Diepkloof, Orlando, Orlando West, Dube, Meadowlands, and Orange Farm.

The waste removal company says it's happy that services have resumed in Waterval, Victory Park, and Emmarentia.

Four Pikitup depots were shut down early last week when job seeking residents torched and stoned a truck in Diepkloof.

Pikitup's Muzi Mkhwanazi said: “As soon as the situation comes down we will be able to conduct services for the residents. However, I’m happy to announce that in Waterval… services are continuing today.”