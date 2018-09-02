Pikitup appeals to JHB residents not to intimidate employees

Early last week, services at four Pikitup depots had to be suspended when job seeking residents torched and stoned a truck in Diepkloof.

JOHANNESBURG - Pikitup says services at several of its depots remain suspended due to ongoing tensions between employees and frustrated job seekers.

Early last week, services at four Pikitup depots had to be suspended when job seeking residents torched and stoned a truck in Diepkloof.

The Central Camp depot was also set alight by angry residents, preventing employees from carrying out services.

The waste removal utility says it's reached out to police to assist in the matter.

Spokesperson Muzi Mkhwanazi said: “We are extremely disappointed, and we condemn the actions that have taken place, particularly in the Central camp [depot]. We just want to appeal to the job seekers that they should refrain from intimidating and using violence against our employees.”