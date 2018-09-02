Olievenhoutbosch house robbery suspects to appear in court

The suspects invaded two houses in Olievenhoutbosch on Friday morning using a toy gun to hold up the homeowners.

JOHANNESBURG - Three men will appear in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Monday morning on charges including house robbery and possession of suspected stolen property.

Police managed to arrest the trio hours later, but are still on the hunt for the fourth suspect.

They are appealing to the community of Olievenhoutbosch to come forward with any information that will assist with the investigation or lead to his arrest.

The police's Tumisang Moloto said: “They will be appearing at court B at the Pretoria Magistrates Court. We will be investigating a case of house robbery as well as possession of suspected stolen property, including possession of an unlicensed firearm.”