NSFAS ‘ready’ to open funding applications for 2019 academic year
Online applications will be open from midnight following last week's announcement that funding backlogs from 2017 and 2018 are being cleared.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) says its systems are ready to receive funding applications from students for 2019 from Monday.
Online applications will be open from midnight following last week's announcement that funding backlogs from 2017 and 2018 are being cleared.
NSFAS officials will be at university finance offices and National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) offices across the country. NYDA websites will be open from midnight with hard copy submission systems set to be fully functional in two weeks.
NSFAS spokesperson Kagiso Mamabolo said: “We are anticipating by midnight applications will start flowing in. Last year, we experienced a high volume of applications from the first day that we opened. We also expecting 5,000 to 6,000 users per minute.”
Mamabolo says online systems will run smoothly.
“We have done all the check levels and feel confident that every learner that needs financial assistance will be able to get assistance from our website.”
NSFAS Online Applications pic.twitter.com/8H3FyQrPWT— NSFAS (@myNSFAS) August 31, 2018
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa blasts those sending wrong message on land policy
-
Cele to police: Don’t be kind when you find cop killers
-
Police still keeping an eye on Soweto after violent clashes
-
White workers at Sasol to strike on Monday over black share scheme
-
Ramaphosa’s visit to China labelled ‘positive’ for SA job creation
-
Pikitup: Service disruptions expected around Joburg & Soweto this week
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.