NSFAS ‘ready’ to open funding applications for 2019 academic year

JOHANNESBURG - The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) says its systems are ready to receive funding applications from students for 2019 from Monday.

Online applications will be open from midnight following last week's announcement that funding backlogs from 2017 and 2018 are being cleared.

NSFAS officials will be at university finance offices and National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) offices across the country. NYDA websites will be open from midnight with hard copy submission systems set to be fully functional in two weeks.

NSFAS spokesperson Kagiso Mamabolo said: “We are anticipating by midnight applications will start flowing in. Last year, we experienced a high volume of applications from the first day that we opened. We also expecting 5,000 to 6,000 users per minute.”

Mamabolo says online systems will run smoothly.

“We have done all the check levels and feel confident that every learner that needs financial assistance will be able to get assistance from our website.”