Man found in possession of tik worth R500k arrested in Mitchells Plain

Police acted on a tip-off about drugs being sold at a house in woodlands on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - A man has been arrested for the possession of tik worth R500,000 in Mitchells Plain.

Shortly thereafter, officers attached to Operation Combat conducted a search and seizure operation at the house.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “They arrested a 43-year-old man after the search was conducted and they found 2.1kg of tik worth and estimated street value of R500,000. The suspect will appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrates Court on Monday.”