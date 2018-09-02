Popular Topics
Man found in possession of tik worth R500k arrested in Mitchells Plain

Police acted on a tip-off about drugs being sold at a house in woodlands on Saturday.

Police arrested a man in Woodlands, Mitchells Plain, for possession of 2.1kgs of tik worth an estimated street value R500,000. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.
Police arrested a man in Woodlands, Mitchells Plain, for possession of 2.1kgs of tik worth an estimated street value R500,000. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A man has been arrested for the possession of tik worth R500,000 in Mitchells Plain.

Police acted on a tip-off about drugs being sold at a house in woodlands on Saturday.

Shortly thereafter, officers attached to Operation Combat conducted a search and seizure operation at the house.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “They arrested a 43-year-old man after the search was conducted and they found 2.1kg of tik worth and estimated street value of R500,000. The suspect will appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrates Court on Monday.”

