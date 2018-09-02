Joburg motorists warned of road closures around Zoo Lake due to jazz festival

Jazz on the Lake music festival, now in its 26th year, is free to the public and is featuring artists including Siya Makuzeni, Sydney Mavundla and the Jaziel Brothers.

JOHANNESBURG - Roads around Johannesburg’s Zoo Lake have been closed on Sunday due to the jazz festival taking place in Saxonwold.

The metro police's Wayne Minnaar said: “Jan Smuts Avenue is currently closed off from the M1 exit north to Bolton Road in Rosebank for the annual Jazz on the Lake music festival. Residents with permits will be allowed, the roads will be opened at 8 pm tonight.”

Motorists can use Barry Hertzog and Oxford Road as alternatives.