JMPD recovers 5 stolen vehicles during weekend blitz

The vehicles that were recovered include a Ford Ranger, a Ford Figo and an Audi.

Patrol vehicle of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD). Picture: EWN
Patrol vehicle of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD). Picture: EWN
9 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has recovered five stolen vehicles during operations over the weekend.

The vehicles that were recovered include a Ford Ranger, a Ford Figo and an Audi.

Police also recovered an illegal firearm in Braamfontein after a complaint from an attack victim.

The JMPD's Wayne Minnaar said: “Officers recovered five stolen vehicles in the past 24 hours which included a Ford Ranger which was stolen during a business robbery, a Ford Figo which was stolen at a house robbery in Alberton, and a grey Audi that was highjacked at the N12 on the Golden Highway.”

No arrests have been made.

