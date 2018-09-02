England beat India by 60 runs in fourth Test
Victory, achieved with more than a day to spare, saw England take an unassailable 3-1 lead in this five-match series.
SOUTHAMPTON - England beat India by 60 runs to win the fourth Test at Southampton on Sunday.
India, set 245 to win, were dismissed for 184 after tea on the fourth day.
Recalled off-spinner Moeen Ali took four wickets for 71 runs for a match haul of nine for 134.
Virat Kohli, the India captain, passed 500 runs for the series while making 58 and put on 101 for the fourth wicket with vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (51).
But their exits either side of tea led to a collapse, with the match ending when Ravichandran Ashwin was lbw to Sam Curran.
The fifth Test at The Oval in south London starts on Friday.
BRIEF SCORES:
England 1st Innings 246 (S Curran 78; J Bumrah 3-46)
India 1st Innings 273 (C Pujara 132 no; M Ali 5-63, S Broad 3-63)
England 2nd Innings 271 (J Buttler 69; M Shami 4-57)
India 2nd Innings 184 (V Kohli 58, A Rahane 51; M Ali 4-71)
Result: England won by 60 runs
Series: England lead five-match series 3-1
