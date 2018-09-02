Popular Topics
England beat India by 60 runs in fourth Test

Victory, achieved with more than a day to spare, saw England take an unassailable 3-1 lead in this five-match series.

England's Sam Curran celebrates teammates after trapping India's Ravichandran Ashwin leg before wicket (LBW) to win the test match on the fourth day of the fourth Test cricket match between England and India at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, southwest England on 2 September 2018. Picture: AFP.
England's Sam Curran celebrates teammates after trapping India's Ravichandran Ashwin leg before wicket (LBW) to win the test match on the fourth day of the fourth Test cricket match between England and India at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, southwest England on 2 September 2018. Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

SOUTHAMPTON - England beat India by 60 runs to win the fourth Test at Southampton on Sunday.

Victory, achieved with more than a day to spare, saw England take an unassailable 3-1 lead in this five-match series.

India, set 245 to win, were dismissed for 184 after tea on the fourth day.

Recalled off-spinner Moeen Ali took four wickets for 71 runs for a match haul of nine for 134.

Virat Kohli, the India captain, passed 500 runs for the series while making 58 and put on 101 for the fourth wicket with vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (51).

But their exits either side of tea led to a collapse, with the match ending when Ravichandran Ashwin was lbw to Sam Curran.

The fifth Test at The Oval in south London starts on Friday.

BRIEF SCORES:

England 1st Innings 246 (S Curran 78; J Bumrah 3-46)

India 1st Innings 273 (C Pujara 132 no; M Ali 5-63, S Broad 3-63)

England 2nd Innings 271 (J Buttler 69; M Shami 4-57)

India 2nd Innings 184 (V Kohli 58, A Rahane 51; M Ali 4-71)

Result: England won by 60 runs

Series: England lead five-match series 3-1

