England beat India by 60 runs in fourth Test

Victory, achieved with more than a day to spare, saw England take an unassailable 3-1 lead in this five-match series.

SOUTHAMPTON - England beat India by 60 runs to win the fourth Test at Southampton on Sunday.

Victory, achieved with more than a day to spare, saw England take an unassailable 3-1 lead in this five-match series.

India, set 245 to win, were dismissed for 184 after tea on the fourth day.

Recalled off-spinner Moeen Ali took four wickets for 71 runs for a match haul of nine for 134.

Virat Kohli, the India captain, passed 500 runs for the series while making 58 and put on 101 for the fourth wicket with vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (51).

But their exits either side of tea led to a collapse, with the match ending when Ravichandran Ashwin was lbw to Sam Curran.

The fifth Test at The Oval in south London starts on Friday.

BRIEF SCORES:

England 1st Innings 246 (S Curran 78; J Bumrah 3-46)

India 1st Innings 273 (C Pujara 132 no; M Ali 5-63, S Broad 3-63)

England 2nd Innings 271 (J Buttler 69; M Shami 4-57)

India 2nd Innings 184 (V Kohli 58, A Rahane 51; M Ali 4-71)

Result: England won by 60 runs

Series: England lead five-match series 3-1