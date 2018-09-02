EC elderly man dies after house fire
The 86-year-old victim was alone inside his home when the blaze started early on Saturday morning.
CAPE TOWN - An elderly man has died in a house fire in Centane in the Eastern Cape.
Neighbours alerted authorities after noticing that the house was on fire.
The police's Jackson Manatha says the cause of the fire is not known at this stage.
“The old man was staying alone at his home when the fire started… he died on Saturday. An inquest docket has been opened as we are not suspicious of anything now.”
