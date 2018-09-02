DA: Vincent Smith must answer to ethics committee over alleged Bosasa payments

The 'City Press' reported on Sunday that Smith received university fees for his daughter and a top security upgrade at his home courtesy of the management group.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it will be reporting long-serving African National Congress (ANC) MP Vincent Smith to Parliament's Ethics Committee for allegedly accepting R670 000 from controversial management group Bosasa.

The City Press reported on Sunday morning that Smith received university fees for his daughter and a top security upgrade at his home courtesy of the management group.

Two payments were reportedly made to a company called Euro Blitz 48 of which Smith is the sole director.

The DA's chief whip John Steenhuisen says if this is true it amounts to gross unethical conduct.

“If Mr. Smith is found guilty there has to be serious consequences. We cannot have a situation where the public’s trust in Parliament which is already dwindling as recent surveys have shown is eroded even further by this type of behaviour by Members of Parliament.”

The DA alleges Bosasa secured contracts with several government departments worth over R10 billion including correctional services.

Smith had oversight of this department when he chaired the Correctional Services Portfolio Committee in 2014.