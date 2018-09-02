DA hopes Dumisani Hlophe will provide public with impartial news
Hlophe will take over the news and current affairs department despite having no journalistic experience except as a political analyst.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it hopes incoming South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) political editor Dumisani Hlophe will prove it wrong by providing impartial news in the run-up to next year's elections.
Hlophe will take over the news and current affairs department despite having no journalistic experience except as a political analyst.
He holds a master's degree in political science and is currently studying towards his PhD in political leadership and state performance.
The DA believes the appointment is worrying considering the inexperience Hlophe has.
The DA's Phumzile Van Damme said: “We hope Mr Hlophe will prove our misgivings about him wrong and fulfil the SABC’s mandate to be impartial, independent and provide reasonable and balanced news for the public, especially during elections year.”
Van Damme says the SABC's decision is puzzling and worrying.
“Not only is Mr Hlophe not a practising journalist, he's only experienced with broadcasting as a political analyst with commentary often odd and thumb-sucked. Mr Hlophe simply does not inspire confidence, he’s in fact bad news for the SABC.”
Popular in Politics
-
Are there racial tensions in ANC WC?
-
DA: Dumisani Hlophe’s appointment as SABC political editor puzzling, worrying
-
Mbalula: Disbanding of North West PEC done in best interests of party
-
Trollip taking calls from residents as mayor
-
DA welcomes report on Shaun Abrahams’ resignation from NPA
-
'ANC believes Constitution must be amended without delay’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.