DA hopes Dumisani Hlophe will provide public with impartial news

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 10°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
Go

DA hopes Dumisani Hlophe will provide public with impartial news

Hlophe will take over the news and current affairs department despite having no journalistic experience except as a political analyst.

FILE: SABC offices in Auckland Park, Johannesburg. Picture: EWN.
FILE: SABC offices in Auckland Park, Johannesburg. Picture: EWN.
19 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it hopes incoming South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) political editor Dumisani Hlophe will prove it wrong by providing impartial news in the run-up to next year's elections.

Hlophe will take over the news and current affairs department despite having no journalistic experience except as a political analyst.

He holds a master's degree in political science and is currently studying towards his PhD in political leadership and state performance.

The DA believes the appointment is worrying considering the inexperience Hlophe has.

The DA's Phumzile Van Damme said: “We hope Mr Hlophe will prove our misgivings about him wrong and fulfil the SABC’s mandate to be impartial, independent and provide reasonable and balanced news for the public, especially during elections year.”

Van Damme says the SABC's decision is puzzling and worrying.

“Not only is Mr Hlophe not a practising journalist, he's only experienced with broadcasting as a political analyst with commentary often odd and thumb-sucked. Mr Hlophe simply does not inspire confidence, he’s in fact bad news for the SABC.”

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA