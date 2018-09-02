DA claims Life Esidimeni bill could balloon by another R236m
The party says the Gauteng government revealed the figure at an oversight committee meeting last week.
JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) claims that 200 more families have come forward to claim financial compensation after their relatives were affected by the Life Esidimeni tragedy.
It's understood that most of the claims have been verified and do qualify for compensation.
R159 million has been paid out to claimants so far but the new claims mean another R236 million is needed.
The DA's Jack Bloom said: “It’s a very steep cost but it’s necessary to pay it with the strategy behind us. The provincial government said they are going to take it from all the provincial government departments. Unfortunately, there are going to be service delivery problems because the money has to be found from somewhere.”
