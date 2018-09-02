Cele to police: Don’t be kind when you find cop killers

A total of 29 police men and women were killed between April 2017 and March this year.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele says cop killings should be seen as crimes against the state equal to treason.

Cele was speaking at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Sunday during a commemoration for officers who lost their lives on duty.

Cele says anyone who takes the life of an officer is taking on the whole of South Africa.

“Anybody who kills an officer must run and run but know very well that [they] will be found by us. And I’m calling on all police, don’t be kind when you find police killers.”

National Police Commissioner Khehla Sithole has described police murders as an attack on the sovereignty of the state.

WATCH: #MinisterBhekiCele says any criminal that kills an @SAPoliceService officer “must run but know that they will be found”. #SAPSMemorial pic.twitter.com/EogHBHN0s4 — SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) September 2, 2018