Cape Town City to meet SuperSport in MTN8 final

JOHANNESBURG - Cape Town City will meet defending champions SuperSport United in the MTN8 final after beating Mamelodi Sundowns 4-2 on penalties in the second leg semi-final on Sunday.

The Citizens came into the second leg clash with a 1-0 advantage from the first leg at the Cape Town Stadium but knew they had to be sharp against a Sundowns side who were hungry for a win after five games without one.

It was Sundowns though who took the lead and came back into the tie through a Toni Silva goal, his first in the colours of Sundowns which level the tie at 1-1. Dutch goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburg was keeping City in the match through some wonderful saves.

Both sides couldn’t find a deciding goal and the match went straight into the dreaded penalty shootout in which Leeuwenburg was the star, saving penalties from Silva and Anthony Laffor to give Cape Town City a 4-2 win.

The final will be a repeat of last year’s clash as City now have the opportunity to exact revenge on SuperSport United who beat them to the R8 million prize.