Blikkiesdorp still under law enforcement watch after mob attacks

A group of residents claim criminals target mostly black women in the informal area and has led to a group of males, predominantly black men, patrolling the area at night.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says its law enforcement officials will continue to conduct patrols in a Delft community where vigilantism has led to fears of racial conflict.

Eyewitness News accompanied officials on patrol in Blikkiesdorp on Saturday.

This after four people were killed in mob last week.

The city's JP Smith said: “We are determined to maintain our presence and try to prevent any resurgence of the kind of conflict we saw the last time and our enforcement staff are now just dealing with offences they see focusing on illegal liquor outlets and other issues.”

A group of residents claim criminals target mostly black women in the informal area and has led to a group of males, predominantly black men, patrolling the area at night.

They, however, refute claims of racial tension adding the patrols are merely to root out gangsterism and crime tormenting the community.