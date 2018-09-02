Are there racial tensions in ANC WC?
Claasen recently accused the ANC's provincial acting chair Khaya Magaxa of making racial statements against the coloured community at a regional conference.
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape has accused one of its members in the West Coast of trying to divide the party along racial lines.
Sammy Claasen recently accused the party's provincial acting chairperson Khaya Magaxa of making racial statements against the coloured community at the party's recent West Coast regional conference.
However, the party says it rejects these accusations and has thrown its support behind Magaxa.
The party's Yonela Diko said: “It’s been improbable that an acting chairperson in a conference that is predominantly coloured would go on the podium and make such statements.”
Eyewitness News has been unable to get hold of Claasen following numerous attempts.
ANC member Khaya Magaxa calls Coloured and Khoisan people dogs.— PRINS TYRONE (@TyronePrinsSA) August 31, 2018
Your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/jy9VDcIZbj
The leader of ANC in my province, Khaya Magaxa has just described white South Africans as "animals" & coloured South Africans as "dogs"— Rational Gent 🇿🇦 (@RationalGent1) September 1, 2018
The same ANC that burnt 1000s of innocent people to death in the 90's. I'm shocked the terrorists would act like thishttps://t.co/4vHYbievUe
DA statement on Magaxa calling Coloured and Khoisan people dogs: “ANC WC remains a racist and divisive organisation” https://t.co/UdUy2lDeuc— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) August 31, 2018
The Prov leader of ANC Khaya Magaxa has just described white South Africans as "animals". Imagine if the situation was reversed?!— Helen Zille (@helenzille) August 31, 2017
The DA in the WC says the ANC’s Khaya Magaxa called coloured people “dogs”, but none of the accompanying condemnation seems to carry the full quote, at least that I have seen. Does anybody know what it was?— Gareth van Onselen (@GvanOnselen) August 31, 2018
