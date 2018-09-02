Popular Topics
Are there racial tensions in ANC WC?

Claasen recently accused the ANC's provincial acting chair Khaya Magaxa of making racial statements against the coloured community at a regional conference.

FILE: A YouTube screengrab of ANC provincial acting chairperson Khaya Magaxa.
FILE: A YouTube screengrab of ANC provincial acting chairperson Khaya Magaxa.
8 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape has accused one of its members in the West Coast of trying to divide the party along racial lines.

Sammy Claasen recently accused the party's provincial acting chairperson Khaya Magaxa of making racial statements against the coloured community at the party's recent West Coast regional conference.

However, the party says it rejects these accusations and has thrown its support behind Magaxa.

The party's Yonela Diko said: “It’s been improbable that an acting chairperson in a conference that is predominantly coloured would go on the podium and make such statements.”

Eyewitness News has been unable to get hold of Claasen following numerous attempts.

