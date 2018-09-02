‘ANC branches must focus on service delivery issues ahead of elections’

Fikile Mbalula says part of moving towards a successful 2019 election process, ANC branches need to speak up about the problems they face.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress' (ANC) head of elections Fikile Mbalula says branches need to dedicate greater attention towards addressing service delivery issues as it draws up its 2019 election manifesto.

Mbalula was speaking at an ANC Limpopo manifesto workshop in Polokwane on Saturday.

“The NAC exists to assist the people to resolve their socio-economic challenges. Manifesto development takes place during a time when the ANC is busy renewing its context with the people by acknowledging previous mistakes.”