Alonso thinks he's a god, says angry Magnussen
Fernando Alonso had tried to pass Kevin Magnussen’s Haas round the outside of the first chicane during the second phase of qualifying at Monza.
MONZA, Italy - Danish driver Kevin Magnussen accused McLaren’s Fernando Alonso of behaving ‘like a god’ during Italian Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday and said he could not wait for the Spaniard to leave Formula One.
Double world champion Alonso had tried to pass Magnussen’s Haas round the outside of the first chicane during the second phase of qualifying at Monza and then made light of the incident over team radio.
“Magnussen wanted to race into Turn One,” he told his engineer.
The Dane, who failed to progress to the final top 10 shootout, was not amused.
“I’m not going to let him pass me, and sacrifice my own lap. No way. I know he thinks he’s a god, but no way,” he told reporters.
“Obviously he got a perfect slipstream and thought he could overtake into Turn One — but I’d rather hang myself,” added the 25-year-old.
“He came to me after qualifying and laughed to my face. Just outright disrespectful. Can’t wait for him to retire.”
Alonso, who won his titles with Renault, has announced he is leaving Formula One at the end of the season and is expected to turn his focus on racing in America in a bid to win the Indianapolis 500.
The Spaniard, who has endured an uncompetitive car for years with McLaren, has complained that Formula One has become predictable and boring.
Magnussen suggested Alonso was good at talking up his own ability to get the most out of a car that his teammate Stoffel Vandoorne has struggled with.
“He’s talking about his laps being divine and whatnot. He literally thinks he’s a god. It’s pretty amusing,” commented the Dane.
Asked about the comments at a later McLaren media briefing, Alonso had nothing to add.
Both men were summoned to see stewards after the track incident but no further action was deemed necessary.
Popular in Sport
-
[WATCH] Pass the tissues: Nike's Serena Williams ad has everybody all teary
-
Sharapova lights up US Open again with win over Ostapenko
-
Liverpool and Chelsea maintain perfect starts
-
Outpouring of support for Serena Williams amid 'cat suit' ban
-
Serena crushes Venus in flat family US Open showdown
-
Djokovic hits the Gasquet to speed into last 16
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.