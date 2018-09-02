Al-Shabaab car bomb kills at least six in central Mogadishu
At least six people had been killed, including soldiers, civilians and the suicide bomber, and a dozen injured, according to police officer Mohamed Hussein.
MOGADISHU - At least six people were killed when a suicide car bomb struck a local government office in central Mogadishu on Sunday, destroying the building and a Quranic school opposite.
Islamist militant group Al-Shabaab said it was behind the attack on Hawlwadag district office, which also blew off the roof of a mosque and damaged houses nearby.
The school was open but at the time of the blast, most children were away from the building on a break.
Earlier the director of the Amin ambulance service told Reuters that at least 14 people had been were injured, including six children.
A Reuters journalist on the scene saw a human hand and blood stains in the rubble as people searched for survivors.
Abdiasis Abu Musab, Al-Shabaab’s military operations spokesman, said the group had carried out the attack.
“We are behind the suicide attack. We targeted the district office in which there was a meeting. We killed 10 people so far, we shall give details later.”
Somalia has been wracked by lawlessness and violence since 1991. Islamist group al Shabaab is fighting to dislodge a Western-backed government protected by African Union-mandated peacekeepers.
