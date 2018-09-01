Zondo Commission finalising list of people to appear before the inquiry

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 10°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
Go

Zondo Commission finalising list of people to appear before the inquiry

The legal team is in the process of identifying the process of finalising who will be called to appear before it over the next few weeks.

A view of Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. Picture: YouTube.
A view of Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. Picture: YouTube.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission of inquiry says it will make a decision on when applications of those implicated during testimonies to cross-examine will be heard.

The commission has been seating in Parktown, hearing testimonies about claims of abuse of power by senior government officials and former President Jacob Zuma's involvement with the Guptas.

The hearings will reconvene on Monday following some startling revelations from witnesses this week.

Acting head of the government communications Phumla Williams will be back on the witness seat on Monday for the second day.

The legal team is in the process of identifying the process of finalising who will be called to appear before it over the next few weeks.

Commission Chairperson Raymond Zondo said: “I will issue directions or give directions as to what will happen to applications that have been filed by lawyers representing implicated persons who wish to have permission to cross-examine witnesses.”

Williams has accused her predecessor Mzwanele Manyi of trying to influence of her testimony.

Williams testified about the events that took place after Manyi took over as head of GCIS after Themba Maseko was sacked.

Zondo called on commission’s investigators to investigate the matter.

Williams said: “Chairperson, I received a text message from Mr Manyi telling me to say that the TNA [New Age newspaper] breakfast didn’t happen, and it’s my view that he was trying to influence my submission.”

Manyi has, on Friday, taken to Twitter to respond to Williams's claim, saying he was merely trying to clarify that the widely criticised New Age breakfast briefings happened after his tenure.

At the same time, Zondo has warned against the intimidation of witnesses testifying at the inquiry.

He said all witnesses who testify at the inquiry must feel safe.

“If those who heed this call [to appear before the commission] are going to be intimidated or interfered with I think the commission needs to look into that very seriously.”

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA