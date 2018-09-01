Zondo Commission finalising list of people to appear before the inquiry

The legal team is in the process of identifying the process of finalising who will be called to appear before it over the next few weeks.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission of inquiry says it will make a decision on when applications of those implicated during testimonies to cross-examine will be heard.

The commission has been seating in Parktown, hearing testimonies about claims of abuse of power by senior government officials and former President Jacob Zuma's involvement with the Guptas.

The hearings will reconvene on Monday following some startling revelations from witnesses this week.

Acting head of the government communications Phumla Williams will be back on the witness seat on Monday for the second day.

Commission Chairperson Raymond Zondo said: “I will issue directions or give directions as to what will happen to applications that have been filed by lawyers representing implicated persons who wish to have permission to cross-examine witnesses.”

Williams has accused her predecessor Mzwanele Manyi of trying to influence of her testimony.

Williams testified about the events that took place after Manyi took over as head of GCIS after Themba Maseko was sacked.

Zondo called on commission’s investigators to investigate the matter.

Williams said: “Chairperson, I received a text message from Mr Manyi telling me to say that the TNA [New Age newspaper] breakfast didn’t happen, and it’s my view that he was trying to influence my submission.”

Manyi has, on Friday, taken to Twitter to respond to Williams's claim, saying he was merely trying to clarify that the widely criticised New Age breakfast briefings happened after his tenure.

At the same time, Zondo has warned against the intimidation of witnesses testifying at the inquiry.

He said all witnesses who testify at the inquiry must feel safe.

“If those who heed this call [to appear before the commission] are going to be intimidated or interfered with I think the commission needs to look into that very seriously.”