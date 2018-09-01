Trollip taking calls from residents as mayor
Athol Trollip was voted out in a motion of no confidence on Monday without the DA caucus present, and the DA has since filed court papers challenging the ousting.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has filed a court application challenging the axing of Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip.
Trollip was voted out in a motion of no confidence on Monday without the DA caucus present.
The United Democratic Movement's (UDM) Mongameli Bobani was voted in, but the DA argues the process that was followed is unlawful, invalid and capable of being set aside.
The DA base their case on Section 36(3) of the Municipal Structures Act.
It states the municipal manager or, if the municipal manager is not available, a person designated by the MEC for local government in the province presides over the election of a speaker.
The party says while speaker Jonathan Lawack was voted out, Municipal Manager Johan Mettler was available.
The DA says he was deliberately ignored after he adjourned the council meeting.
The matter is expected to be heard in the Eastern Cape High Court soon.
Bobani has been taking on mayoral duties, but on Friday Trollip was answering calls from residents - as the mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay.
