Tributes continue to pour in following death of Professor Marinus Wiechers

JOHANNESBURG - Tributes are being paid to the late Professor Marinus Wiechers, a constitutional law expert who helped draft South Africa’s interim Constitution in the early 1990s.

Wiechers died in Pretoria Friday night after he started suffering heart problems in July.

He was also a former vice-chancellor at the University of South Africa (Unisa).

Professor Barney Pityana, who took over that post from Wiechers, has sent his condolences, saying he embraced transformation at Unisa. While former politician Leon Wessels has described him as “selfless”.

