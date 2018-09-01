Tributes continue to pour in following death of Professor Marinus Wiechers

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 10°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
Go

Tributes continue to pour in following death of Professor Marinus Wiechers

Wiechers died in Pretoria Friday night after he started suffering heart problems in July.

YouTube screengrab of the late Professor Marinus Wiechers.
YouTube screengrab of the late Professor Marinus Wiechers.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Tributes are being paid to the late Professor Marinus Wiechers, a constitutional law expert who helped draft South Africa’s interim Constitution in the early 1990s.

Wiechers died in Pretoria Friday night after he started suffering heart problems in July.

He was also a former vice-chancellor at the University of South Africa (Unisa).

Professor Barney Pityana, who took over that post from Wiechers, has sent his condolences, saying he embraced transformation at Unisa. While former politician Leon Wessels has described him as “selfless”.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA