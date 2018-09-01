Popular Topics
Ramaphosa arrives in China on official state visit

The president’s trip comes after he hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping on a state visit in July ahead of the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Beijing with a high-level delegation for his first state visit to China. Picture: Clement Manyathela/EWN
President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Beijing with a high-level delegation for his first state visit to China. Picture: Clement Manyathela/EWN
19 minutes ago

BEIJING - President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Beijing with a high-level delegation for his first state visit to China.

Ramaphosa’s trip comes after he hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping on a state visit in July ahead of the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg.

The official visit on Sunday will commence with Ramaphosa laying a wreath at the Monument of the People’s Heroes in Tiananmen Square in remembrance of those who lost their lives in the Chinese people’s wars for liberation, independence, and freedom.

Ramaphosa will thereafter attend the welcome ceremony hosted by Jinping at the Great Hall of the People.

On Monday, the president will then attend the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation which he will co-chair. The forum is a multilateral platform for exchange and cooperation between China and African countries.

Ramaphosa is accompanied by over 10 ministers including ministers of finance, trade and industry, international relations, and environmental affairs.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

