Ramaphosa arrives in China on official state visit
The president’s trip comes after he hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping on a state visit in July ahead of the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg.
BEIJING - President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Beijing with a high-level delegation for his first state visit to China.
Ramaphosa’s trip comes after he hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping on a state visit in July ahead of the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg.
President Cyril Ramaphosa and his wife Tshepo Motsepe arriving in Beijing-China. pic.twitter.com/ybfEImxBZg— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 1, 2018
The official visit on Sunday will commence with Ramaphosa laying a wreath at the Monument of the People’s Heroes in Tiananmen Square in remembrance of those who lost their lives in the Chinese people’s wars for liberation, independence, and freedom.
Ramaphosa will thereafter attend the welcome ceremony hosted by Jinping at the Great Hall of the People.
On Monday, the president will then attend the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation which he will co-chair. The forum is a multilateral platform for exchange and cooperation between China and African countries.
Ramaphosa is accompanied by over 10 ministers including ministers of finance, trade and industry, international relations, and environmental affairs.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Security guard shot dead in Rosebank
-
DA: Dumisani Hlophe’s appointment as SABC political editor puzzling, worrying
-
Trollip taking calls from residents as mayor
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 31 August 2018
-
DA welcomes report on Shaun Abrahams’ resignation from NPA
-
Motorists travelling to Moria urged to exercise patience
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.