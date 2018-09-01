Public urged to be cautious at Avalon Cemetery following robberies

It’s understood the man visited the cemetery on Thursday when he was accosted by three armed criminals who robbed him of his car keys and other valuables.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have urged the public to avoid visiting the Avalon Cemetery in Soweto alone after a man was hijacked and robbed.

Police say the cemetery has become a haven for criminals to prey on unsuspecting visitors.

The police’s Kalipha Mvula said: “We’d like to urge visitors at the cemetery to exercise caution and be vigilant at all times because we have been receiving reports of robberies that are taking place around that cemetery.”