EWN brings you the winning PowerBall results. Were you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG – The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday 28 August are as follows:

PowerBall results: 7, 38, 42, 43, 47 PB: 3

PowerBall Plus results: 4, 5, 7, 35, 50 PB: 6

For more details visit the National Lottery website.