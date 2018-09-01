Police monitoring Soweto following deadly White City clashes
Police say some of the goods which were stolen have been recovered.
JOHANNESBURG - Police remain on high alert in some parts of Soweto following violent clashes between residents and foreign shop owners this week.
More than two dozen suspects were arrested and three people were killed during the violence which saw large groups of residents looting stores and going on the rampage, allegedly over the sale of expired and illicit food.
The police's Lungelo Dlamini says 27 suspects appeared in court on Friday.
“There was violence that erupted in Soweto when the shops owned by foreigners were looted, but quick police response led to the arrest of several suspects. Some of these suspects, about 27, they appeared at the Protea Magistrates Court yesterday.”
WATCH: White City violence: 27 arrested
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
