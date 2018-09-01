Police hunt 4th suspect linked to Olievenhoutbosch house robbery gang
Three men were arrested on Friday in possession of a toy gun and stolen cellphones.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng police are appealing to community members in Olievenhoutbosch outside of Centurion for information that could help them arrest a fourth member of a house robbery gang.
The gang allegedly invaded two homes in Olivenhoutbosch at extension 19 early on Friday morning threatening the owners and making off with personal items.
The three suspects who were arrested are expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate Court on Monday on charges including house robbery and possession of suspected stolen property.
The police's Tumisang Moloto is appealing to the public to assist with any information.
“At this stage, we are appealing to members of the public - especially the residents of Olievenhoutbosch - to assist the police with information which could lead to the arrest of the remaining suspect.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
