NSFAS to pay almost R3bn to institutions as applications open
Submissions had been put on hold by Minister of Higher Education Naledi Pandor, who says the current backlogs need to be cleared.
JOHANNESBURG - National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) says it will pay almost R3 billion to institutions in order to deal with payment backlogs as it opens applications for next year.
The student aid scheme appointed administrator Randal Carolissen earlier in August.
Carolissen says applications will be opened on Monday.
“We need to make sure that the students fill out the forms correctly and advise us about the change in contact details especially the cell phone number, because if they change that, then we can’t send them their money.”
