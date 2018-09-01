Motorists travelling to Moria urged to exercise patience

In recent years, there have been several crashes on the road during this period many of which were attributed to speeding and the use of unroadworthy vehicles.

JOHANNESBURG - Motorists on the N1 highway between Gauteng and Polokwane are being urged to remain patient and drive cautiously as thousands of people travel to the Zion Christian Church's headquarters in Limpopo for their annual year-end pilgrimage.

Traffic towards Polokwane will be affected on Saturday.

The Limpopo Transport Department's Matome Moremi-Tauyatswala said: “Those who will be traveling from the N1 north from Gauteng and Limpopo must exercise a high level of discipline and patient as the traffic flow might slow at the toll gates. Our traffic officers will be available to monitor all the major roads on a 24-hour basis assisted by the national police.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)