McGluwa: Disbandment of PEC not a quick fix for NW problems
The DA's Joe McGluwa says the ANC should move its attention from internal politics and rather focus on tackling corruption in the provincial government.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Joe McGluwa says the disbandment of the North West provincial executive committee (PEC) is not a quick fix for the problems in the province.
African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Ace Magashule confirmed on Friday the structure has been dissolved and a provincial task team, under caretaker Premier Job Mokgoro, will take its place.
McGluwa says the ANC should move its attention from internal politics and rather focus on tackling corruption in the provincial government.
“While the ANC itself is at war, we’re saying the people of North West deserve better, it’s been three years now that we have witnessed corruption.”
Earlier this year, a call for then Premier Supra Mahumapelo spilled on to the streets in a protracted violent protest.
Mahumapelo resigned but held his position as party chair.
Now the ANC says though he has been removed as chairperson, Mahumapelo will not be sidelined from the process of unifying the ANC in the province.
