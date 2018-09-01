Popular Topics
Mbalula: Disbanding of North West PEC done in best interests of party

The PEC was disbanded on Friday and Supra Mahumapelo was removed as provincial chair.

The ANC in Limpopo hosted a provincial Elections Manifesto Stakeholders' Forum on Saturday 1 September 2018 in Polokwane. Picture: Twitter/ @MYANC
The ANC in Limpopo hosted a provincial Elections Manifesto Stakeholders' Forum on Saturday 1 September 2018 in Polokwane. Picture: Twitter/ @MYANC
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)’s head of elections Fikile Mbalula says the disbanding of the North West provincial executive committee (PEC) was done in the best interests of ordinary members and means they will now have better access to the governing party.

The PEC was disbanded on Friday and Supra Mahumapelo was removed as provincial chair.

Mbalula was speaking on Saturday at an ANC Limpopo manifesto workshop in Polokwane.

He says as the ANC draws up its 2019 election manifesto, the party must not be defensive and should speak to its members about where it has gone astray.

He believes the 2019 manifesto must be youth-centric and address the ongoing issue of land redistribution in the country.

Mbalula also says ANC members should be the first people in their communities to respond to the needs of the poorest of the poor.

“How do we deal with the indigent today? When you get to a household where these kids are fathers and then the other one assumes the status of being a breadwinner in the family. They qualify for an indigent policy in terms of government. It’s the simple things we got to do.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA