Gladys Knight clarifies pancreatic cancer confusion
The 74-year-old singer caused confusion at Aretha Franklin's funeral on Friday when she told reporters that she and Franklin discussed having the same disease but she has since clarified her comments.
LONDON - Gladys Knight has revealed that she does not have pancreatic cancer but she previously suffered from stage 1 breast cancer.
The 74-year-old singer caused confusion at Aretha Franklin's funeral on Friday when she told reporters that she and Franklin - who died two weeks ago after a long battle with pancreatic cancer - discussed having the same disease but she has since clarified her comments.
Knight said in a statement: "I'd like to clarify that Aretha and I discussed both of us having cancer, mine was stage 1 breast cancer and hers was pancreatic. Due to early detection, I am cancer free and grateful for that. It is unfortunate that on a day we should be celebrating Aretha's life and massive contribution to our world, a reporter who did not relay accurate information has missed the message. I send my love to the entire Franklin family and my gratitude to them for sharing such an extraordinary person with us."
The confusion occurred when Knight stopped to talk to reporters as she arrived at Detroit's Greater Grace Temple on Friday.
In a video interview, she revealed to WDIV-TV that the last time she spoke to Franklin, she told her about the diagnosis.
She said: "At that time we shared the fact that we had the same disease."
However, her publicist Javier Delgado insisted that his client was not battling pancreatic cancer.
He said: "She's healthy. Someone must have misinterpreted. I'm not sure. Maybe she meant she feels her pain. But she does not have cancer."
Knight took to the stage at Franklin's funeral to say a few words before performing You'll Never Walk Alone, which Franklin recorded in 1972 for her live album Amazing Grace.
She said: "It's been a great journey and He knows our every need, everywhere we are, and He gives us the remedies to everything, one way or the other. Cause He loves us like that. Even in our music, He sends us messages. And the little pain we feel right now, we can put it toward (this)."
