Geoffrey Qhena’s departure from IDC allows ‘new talent’ to take over
Qhena who stepped down on Friday has been with the company for almost two decades and has served as CEO for 13 years.
JOHANNESBURG - Geoffrey Qhena says stepping down from his position as CEO of the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) is to allow for new talent to oversee the institution.
Qhena who stepped down on Friday has been with the company for almost two decades and has served as CEO for 13 years.
He says being able to change the lives of many South Africans through job creation has been the greatest success of his career.
“I think it’s a pleasure to also have a competent team.”
The corporation has indicated that it will start looking for a new CEO soon.
Popular in Business
-
Davis, Moyane ‘fall out meant no co-operation from Sars'
-
Cwele: Govt working to urgently improve Post Office infrastructure
-
Morning Brief: Maimane to reach out to EFF; Fuel price woes; & JZ, the hooker?
-
Nene explains reason for initially backing Sars restructure
-
Moyane’s Russia trip didn't trigger alarm bells, Gigaba tells Nugent inquiry
-
#RandReport: Rand steadies after emerging market rout, stocks fall
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.