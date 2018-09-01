Geoffrey Qhena’s departure from IDC allows ‘new talent’ to take over

Qhena who stepped down on Friday has been with the company for almost two decades and has served as CEO for 13 years.

JOHANNESBURG - Geoffrey Qhena says stepping down from his position as CEO of the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) is to allow for new talent to oversee the institution.

Qhena who stepped down on Friday has been with the company for almost two decades and has served as CEO for 13 years.

He says being able to change the lives of many South Africans through job creation has been the greatest success of his career.

“I think it’s a pleasure to also have a competent team.”

The corporation has indicated that it will start looking for a new CEO soon.