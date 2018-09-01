Expert commends SA for state capture probe
Joel Hellman, an American expert into the matter, says state capture is a challenge faced by a number of countries.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has been commended for being one of the few countries investigating allegations of state capture.
Joel Hellman, an American expert into the matter, says state capture is a challenge faced by a number of countries.
He was giving testimony at the commission of inquiry into state capture via live streaming on Friday.
The inquiry is investigating claims of abuse of power by senior government officials and former President Jacob Zuma's involvement with the Guptas.
Hellman says the inquiry is a step in the right direction.
“And yet a few of them are investigating as systematically as you are and that is why we’re so pleased to be part of your thinking, analysis and deliberations.”
Hellman says countries need preventative measures to limit attempts by individuals or firms to influence rules and regulations.
“And the more transparency and openness there is in the whole process, the more difficult, if not impossible, it is for any single individual, firm or group to shape a law, rule or regulation that impacts the entire country to their own advantage, at the expense of the country.”
He describes state capture as a form of corruption that affects the very formation of rules of laws and regulations.
“The privatisation of state-owned enterprise can become this remarkable arena for state capture, which would have tremendous implications for the way the market economy will be structured."
Popular in Local
-
'Killing of security guard a senseless crime'
-
DA welcomes report on Shaun Abrahams’ resignation from NPA
-
How police tried to save Oyincwele Zokufa from abductor
-
ANC planning to regain control of metros lost in 2016 elections
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 31 August 2018
-
Davis, Moyane ‘fall out meant no co-operation from Sars'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.