EC teen arrested after stabbing man (32) to death

CAPE TOWN - A teenager has been arrested in Butterworth in the Eastern Cape for stabbing a 32- year-old man to death.

The 19-year-old woman was taken into custody in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The police's Jackson Manatha says she will appear in court on Monday.

“Apparently, the woman who was armed with a knife was quarrelling with another man but the deceased was trying to intervene. However, it was unfortunate that the deceased was stabbed. He bled profusely and was rushed to hospital where he died on arrival.”

