EC teen arrested after stabbing man (32) to death
Local
The 19-year-old woman was taken into custody in the early hours of Saturday morning.
CAPE TOWN - A teenager has been arrested in Butterworth in the Eastern Cape for stabbing a 32- year-old man to death.
The 19-year-old woman was taken into custody in the early hours of Saturday morning.
The police's Jackson Manatha says she will appear in court on Monday.
“Apparently, the woman who was armed with a knife was quarrelling with another man but the deceased was trying to intervene. However, it was unfortunate that the deceased was stabbed. He bled profusely and was rushed to hospital where he died on arrival.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.