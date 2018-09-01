EC residents urged to use water sparingly as dam levels drop
The department is asking residents and farmers in the Eastern Cape to reduce their water consumption by 80% to prevent a looming water disaster.
CAPE TOWN - The National Water and Sanitation Department has urged residents to adhere to water restrictions as dam levels in the Eastern Cape continue to drop.
Dam levels have been dropping in Nelson Mandela Bay and Kouga Local Municipality week on week.
Spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said: “We have been working together with the local municipalities on how we can look at the situation and unfortunately, the issue of groundwater is a difficult one because it also depends on how much rainfall has been received.”
