EC residents urged to use water sparingly as dam levels drop

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 10°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
Go

EC residents urged to use water sparingly as dam levels drop

The department is asking residents and farmers in the Eastern Cape to reduce their water consumption by 80% to prevent a looming water disaster.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
45 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The National Water and Sanitation Department has urged residents to adhere to water restrictions as dam levels in the Eastern Cape continue to drop.

The department is asking residents and farmers in the Eastern Cape to reduce their water consumption by 80% to prevent a looming water disaster.

Dam levels have been dropping in Nelson Mandela Bay and Kouga Local Municipality week on week.

Spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said: “We have been working together with the local municipalities on how we can look at the situation and unfortunately, the issue of groundwater is a difficult one because it also depends on how much rainfall has been received.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA