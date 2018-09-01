Davis, Moyane ‘fall out meant no co-operation from Sars'
Judge Dennis Davis says he tried his best to explain to Tom Moyane that his role was to advise the finance minister.
PRETORIA - Judge Dennis Davis described how his fall out with suspended Commissioner Tom Moyane meant he was compiling reports and advising the finance minister on tax issues without any information or co-operation from the South African Revenue Service (Sars).
The judge, who heads up the Davis Tax Committee which advises the finance minister, testified at the Nugent Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria on Friday.
Retired Judge Robert Nugent is investigation tax administration and governance since Moyane’s appointment in 2014.
Judge Davis says he tried his best to explain to Moyane that his role was to advise the finance minister.
“There was no justification for it; every time I got a letter and they were lengthy letters, I responded and asked for meetings, I asked to see Mr Moyane in order to explain to him that whatever he did was of no interest to me. All that was of interest to me was to provide the minister with the best possible physical advice that I could and I’m afraid to say, they were always left answered.”
Davis says his relationship with Sars has improved substantially since Moyane was suspended.
More in Business
-
Cwele: Govt working to urgently improve Post Office infrastructure
-
#RandReport: Rand steadies after emerging market rout, stocks fall
-
IDC CEO Geoffrey Qhena resigns
-
SABC appoints Dumisani Hlophe as political editor
-
Crisis-hit Steinhoff says 9-month sales rise 2%
-
Social Development ‘making great progress in phasing in Post Office’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.