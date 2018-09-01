Davis, Moyane ‘fall out meant no co-operation from Sars'

Judge Dennis Davis says he tried his best to explain to Tom Moyane that his role was to advise the finance minister.

PRETORIA - Judge Dennis Davis described how his fall out with suspended Commissioner Tom Moyane meant he was compiling reports and advising the finance minister on tax issues without any information or co-operation from the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

The judge, who heads up the Davis Tax Committee which advises the finance minister, testified at the Nugent Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria on Friday.

Retired Judge Robert Nugent is investigation tax administration and governance since Moyane’s appointment in 2014.

“There was no justification for it; every time I got a letter and they were lengthy letters, I responded and asked for meetings, I asked to see Mr Moyane in order to explain to him that whatever he did was of no interest to me. All that was of interest to me was to provide the minister with the best possible physical advice that I could and I’m afraid to say, they were always left answered.”

Davis says his relationship with Sars has improved substantially since Moyane was suspended.