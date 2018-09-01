Popular Topics
DA: Dumisani Hlophe’s appointment as SABC political editor puzzling, worrying

Hlophe will head political news and current affairs at the SABC from Monday.

FILE: The SABC headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: Supplied
31 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC)’s decision to appoint Dumisani Hlophe as political editor is being criticised by some because he lacks broadcast news experience.

Hlophe will head political news and current affairs at the SABC from Monday.

He holds a master's degree in political science, and is currently studying towards his PhD in political leadership and state performance.

But the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Phumzile van Damme says the SABC's decision is puzzling and worrying.

“Not only is Mr. Hlophe not a practising journalist, he's only experienced with broadcasting as a political analyst with commentary often odd and thumb-sucked. Mr. Hlophe simply does not inspire confidence, he’s in fact bad news for the SABC.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

