DA: Dumisani Hlophe’s appointment as SABC political editor puzzling, worrying
Hlophe will head political news and current affairs at the SABC from Monday.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC)’s decision to appoint Dumisani Hlophe as political editor is being criticised by some because he lacks broadcast news experience.
Hlophe will head political news and current affairs at the SABC from Monday.
He holds a master's degree in political science, and is currently studying towards his PhD in political leadership and state performance.
But the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Phumzile van Damme says the SABC's decision is puzzling and worrying.
“Not only is Mr. Hlophe not a practising journalist, he's only experienced with broadcasting as a political analyst with commentary often odd and thumb-sucked. Mr. Hlophe simply does not inspire confidence, he’s in fact bad news for the SABC.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.