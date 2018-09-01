Cwele: Govt working to urgently improve Post Office infrastructure

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 11°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 10°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
Go

Cwele: Govt working to urgently improve Post Office infrastructure

Minister Siyabonga Cwele says work is continuously being done to ensure the Post Office fully takes over the payment of social grants as ordered by the ConCourt.

Minister of Telecommunications and Postal Services Siyabonga Cwele. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
Minister of Telecommunications and Postal Services Siyabonga Cwele. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
22 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Telecommunications Minister Siyabonga Cwele says government is working to urgently improve the South African Post Office’s infrastructure to ensure the payment of social grants goes smoothly.

Cwele, together with Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu, has given an update on the progress made in phasing out Cash Paymaster Services.

The Constitutional Court has given the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) until the end of September to terminate its invalid contract with CPS.

Over five million beneficiaries have swapped to the new Sassa gold cards and about 200,000 are still using the old payment system.

Cwele says work is continuously being done to ensure the Post Office fully takes over the payment of social grants as ordered by the Constitutional Court.

“We continue to visit many points, support our operators on the ground and make sure that we continuously improve the infrastructure and also improve the conditions for the ground recipients to receive grants.”

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA