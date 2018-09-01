Cwele: Govt working to urgently improve Post Office infrastructure

Minister Siyabonga Cwele says work is continuously being done to ensure the Post Office fully takes over the payment of social grants as ordered by the ConCourt.

JOHANNESBURG - Telecommunications Minister Siyabonga Cwele says government is working to urgently improve the South African Post Office’s infrastructure to ensure the payment of social grants goes smoothly.

Cwele, together with Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu, has given an update on the progress made in phasing out Cash Paymaster Services.

The Constitutional Court has given the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) until the end of September to terminate its invalid contract with CPS.

Over five million beneficiaries have swapped to the new Sassa gold cards and about 200,000 are still using the old payment system.

Cwele says work is continuously being done to ensure the Post Office fully takes over the payment of social grants as ordered by the Constitutional Court.

“We continue to visit many points, support our operators on the ground and make sure that we continuously improve the infrastructure and also improve the conditions for the ground recipients to receive grants.”